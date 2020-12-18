Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Chief executive exodus: NZX firms' losing bosses, business leader questions pay scales

8 minutes to read

Rob Campbell - raising questions about CEO pay. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

A chief executive exodus has hit a range of top NZX listed businesses, with four bosses of large companies announcing their departure since November.

SkyCity CEO Graeme Stephens left on November 30 with only a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.