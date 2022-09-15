Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Cheesed off: Covid, staffing issues blamed for two Domino's businesses hitting wall

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Domino's Ponsonby continues but under different ownership. Photo / Supplied

Domino's Ponsonby continues but under different ownership. Photo / Supplied

Times are tough when outlets of a globally branded multinational pizza business go to the wall in New Zealand because its owners can't get staff or make enough dough to survive.

American-headquartered chain Domino's says

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.