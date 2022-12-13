Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Cheddar cheese, yoghurt, potato chips lead cost-of-living ‘squeeze’

By Alka Prasad
3 mins to read
A 1.1 per cent rise in grocery prices was led by price increases of yoghurt, potato chips, and cheddar cheese, Stats NZ released today. Photo / Supplied

A 1.1 per cent rise in grocery prices was led by price increases of yoghurt, potato chips, and cheddar cheese, Stats NZ released today. Photo / Supplied

Classic Kiwi staples like cheese, milk and potato chips have led the big food price squeeze in the past year.

A 1.1 per cent rise in grocery prices was led by price increases of yoghurt,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business