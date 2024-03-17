Voyager 2023 media awards
Business

Chat apps have conquered office life - is that a good thing?

Financial Times
4 mins to read
A lot of work now takes place over instant messaging services like Slack.

OPINION

The way early Slack adopters talked about workplace messaging in the 2010s sounds unhinged today. It was a “friend” in the office, the “glue” keeping teams together and the reason work was fun.

