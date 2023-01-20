Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

Central bankers pledge to ‘stay the course’ on high interest rates

Financial Times
By Colby Smith, Chris Giles, Valentina Romei and George Steer
6 mins to read
On the floor at the New York Stock Exchange as the Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaks after announcing a rate increase. Photo / AP

Investors have been put on notice that central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic will “stay the course” on interest rate increases to cool down their economies and tame high inflation.

European Central Bank

