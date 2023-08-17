Cell tower sale helps boost Spark to billion-dollar profit

Spark has produced another strong profit. Photo / NZME

Spark has produced another strong profit, boosted by the sale of a majority stake in its cell tower business, and said earnings growth will continue to support higher dividends.

In the financial year to June 30, 2023, the telco posted $1.14 billion net profit, a year-on-year increase of 176.8 per cent.

The board approved a fully imputed dividend of 27 cents per share (cps), an increase of 2cps over the prior financial year.

The TowerCo transaction and exit of Spark Sport resulted in a 20.7 per cent increase in revenue of $4.49b, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and interest (Ebitdai) up 49.7 per cent to $1.7b.

Adjusting for the one-off benefit, revenues increased 5.1 per cent to $3,908 million and net profit was up 5.6 per cent to $433m.

The growth was underpinned by mobile service revenue growth of 9 per cent.

Spark chair Justine Smyth said she was pleased to have completed the company’s three-year strategy, delivering on guidance.

“As we look to FY24, we have confidence in Spark’s ability to continue to grow earnings and free cash flow and are guiding to a higher total FY24 dividend of 27.5 cents per share, 100 per cent imputed,” she said.

As well as the further increase in dividend, Spark provided guidance for the 2024 financial year of an Ebitdai of $1,215m-$1,260m.