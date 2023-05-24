CBL civil settlement nears

Former CBL chief executive Peter Harris, pictured outside the High Court. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Former CBL chief executive Peter Harris, pictured outside the High Court. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Investors in two class actions filed after the collapse of CBL Corporation are weeks away from signing off a settlement in their civil suit, BusinessDesk reports.

However, a high court judge last night restrained BusinessDesk from publishing further information about the settlement, pending a court hearing.

Justice Ian Gault said there were strict confidentiality provisions in place.

The collapse of the listed insurer that once had a market cap of $747 million attracted a swathe of litigation, including from a group known as the Livingstone shareholder claimants (after their lead claimant Basil Livingstone), and another known as the Harbour claimants, where professional investor Harbour Asset Management was the lead claimant.

Click here for the full story on BusinessDesk.