Fifa says tonight’s Fifa Women’s World Cup opener will continue as scheduled, with co-hosts New Zealand taking on Norway at Eden Park.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7pm, with gates open from 4.30pm.

A smartphone-based system has e-tickets delivered to a Fifa app on fans’ mobiles.

Around midday, the Herald began to field queries from gamegoers concerned they were still seeing a “Ticket is not ready yet” message in the FIFA app.

A police officer stands guard as members of the Phillipines team leave downtown Auckland shortly after the shootings.

A Fifa spokeswoman said tickets would be ready around three hours before the game - or at around 1.30pm.

There was no technical issue. The plan had always been to activate tickets through the app on the afternoon of the game.

FIFA has yet to issue an official statement (it is expected to do so shortly), but the spokeswoman said the NZ-Norway match was still on, with no change to the schedule.

Image / NZ Herald

Several teams are staying in downtown Auckland, within blocks of shooting - including the US Women’s National Team (USWNT).

The US Soccer account tweeted this morning, “Regarding the incident in downtown Auckland, all of our USWNT players and staff are accounted for and safe. Our security team is in communication with local authorities and we are proceeding with our daily schedule.”

It later posted: US Soccer extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims who were killed in the shooting in downtown Auckland today.

“We are saddened by the inexcusable loss of life to gun violence, and our thoughts are with the people of Auckland/Tamaki Makaurau and Aotearoa New Zealand.”

The UK team, the Lionesses, was among the other World Cup participants who posted messages of support. “Our thoughts are with the World Cup co-hosts and the people of Auckland,” the team tweeted.

Former Football Fern Maia Jackman said she was in the fan zone at The Cloud - near the building at 1 Queen St where the shootings took place - as the incident unfolded.

“It’s pretty scary actually. So they pushed us to the back of the cloud where we are and we’re just trying to keep sane,” she posted.

“There’s lots of security and lots of uncertainty”

Police later said a 24-year-old man, who was on home detention for domestic violence and wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet, stormed a building being renovated in lower Queen St near Britomart and opened fire. Three people were killed, including the gunman. Five people were injured, including a police officer.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.