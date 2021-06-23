Cavalier names former Icebreaker boss as new CEO

Cavalier is switching to all wool and natural fibres.

Cavalier is switching to all wool and natural fibres.

Cavalier Corporation has appointed the former head of Icebreaker as its new chief executive, starting next month.

Greg Smith replaces Paul Alston who resigned in April. Alston is staying on for three months with the leadership team to help with the transition.

Smith was with clothing company Icebreaker for eight years, including the past four as chief executive. Previously he held senior executive roles at Michael Hill Jeweller, where he worked for 21 years.

Cavalier chair George Adams said Smith's "proven business acumen" and leadership skills made him the ideal person to lead the business, which has developed a new all-wool and natural fibres strategy.

"Cavalier has a clear purpose and is committed to natural products made responsibly, with a focus on beautifully crafted woollen rugs and carpets," Adams said. "Greg has demonstrated his ability to nurture this ethos to build a highly successful business and valuable brand."

Greg Smith.

Smith said he was thrilled to be given the opportunity to lead Cavalier.

"The fact that Bremworth has ditched synthetics and is focused on using 100 per cent traceable, sustainable, renewable New Zealand wool to make the finest flooring products makes this business unique. I look forward to being part of what I believe will be a very exciting and successful future."

Cavalier recently announced that its Bremworth carpet business had secured a $1.9 million grant from the Ministry for Primary Industries to help co-fund its $4.9m programme to research and develop natural and green chemistry-based alternatives to synthetic components.

Cavalier is in the process of switching to an all wool and natural fibre business.

The company reported after-tax profit for the six months to December 31 of $4.3m, up from a $1.2m loss in the same period the previous year.