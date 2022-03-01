Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

Bad weather affecting crops has led to a shortage of cauliflower causing a spike in prices.

Some consumers have taken to social media expressing outrage at seeing cauliflower for nearly $15.

I’m not buying a single cauliflower for $14.49 pic.twitter.com/7c8wdm94lc — Max Harris (@maxdnharris) March 1, 2022

United Fresh president Jerry Prendergast said heavy rain in November saturated crops and affected new plantings.

"We had about a three-week window where not only did the fresh product which was already planted get washed away but the ground was so saturated that many growers struggled to plant again which created a big gap in plantings which has pushed the price up.

"We're probably in the price spike now and I can assure you that all signs are that it's tapering off as growers are talking about a little more crop coming on now."

Growers are selling cauliflower at a cost price of between $7 and $10, he said.

"By the time you ship it, pack it bring it to market pay the GST on it, hey, it's not far off those higher price points and then stores add their mark up."

Prendergast said people shouldn't pay crazy high prices for produce especially when there are more affordable in season options available.