Cathay Pacific is returning to Christchurch tomorrow, the first of its seasonal services to be restored throughout its network.

The airline will restart a summer service from Hong Kong with a three-times-a-week service that will fly more than 11,000 seats into the city and South Island. The service could be worth up to $33 million to the country in total economic benefit.

The resumption has been hailed by Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey as a welcome boost to the sector, and the airline’s regional general manager Frosti Lau said it was a sign of Cathay’s commitment to New Zealand, where it has been flying for 40 years.

It is flying to Auckland between six or seven times a week as it rebounds strongly from the pandemic. It was one of the airlines hit hardest by Covid-19 as it didn’t have a domestic network to fall back on, but it’s now on track to make a full-year profit.

The first flight of the summer season will land in the early afternoon on Saturday and the service will run until February 29 next year.

Airport chief executive Justin Watson said the connection to Christchurch is the first seasonal service the airline has reinstated since the pandemic.

“This is another historic date for the relationship between the airline and the airport.”

The first seasonal service between the two cities began in December 2017.

The service was paused during the pandemic, but when its return was announced, in partnership with Air New Zealand, the demand led to Cathay Pacific deciding to put on a larger A350-1000 aircraft to meet the need, he says.

When the service to Christchurch operated before the pandemic, more than 64,000 passengers flew on 275 flights.

"The return of the direct service reflects the fact that South Islanders have always enjoyed flying on this airline, whether to explore Hong Kong or to stop there on the way to family, friends and adventures further afield,” he said.

Watson told the Herald Cathay Pacific was important because it opened connections to Britain and Europe, especially Germany.

“Cathay is more about bringing people over from Hong Kong rather than bringing people from China down to New Zealand. The UK and Germany are really important markets for the South Island.”

Freight was also important. Reports had shown the South Island was under-served by air freight, and Cathay would help boost capacity in the belly of its aircraft.

The airline will operate its A350-1000, fitted with 46 business-class, 32 premium economy-class and 256 economy-class seats – a total of 334 passengers per flight.

Cathay’s Lau said the return of the seasonal service is a sign of the airline’s commitment to the region.

“This is our first seasonal service to return post-pandemic, so is proof of our dedication to the route, people and businesses of the South Island," he said.

“We hope the service will provide a welcome economic boost to everyone, whether you’re an exporter, have an interest or stake in the tourism industry, or are keen to explore the world via Hong Kong and beyond."

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said the increase in tourism offered a great opportunity to put Christchurch on the map and showcase the new central city and all it has to offer as a destination in its own right.

"Businesses tell us they are noticing the positive impacts of tourists returning to the city and they are ready to take up the opportunities the tourism sector is providing for both the city and region," she said.

Businesses identified many spillover benefits for businesses not directly involved with entertaining and accommodating tourists, including freight capacity and exporting the region’s products into the large Hong Kong market.

“The return of direct flights couldn’t have come at a better time, with the cost of doing business at an all-time high and concern about consumer confidence and demand continuing to bite,” she said.

Flights will depart Christchurch on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, arriving in Hong Kong the same night.

Visitor arrivals by Hong Kong residents to New Zealand increased by 22 per cent following the launch of the Christchurch service in 2017.

Visitor arrivals peaked at 58,763 in 2018.

The restoration of Cathay flights follows United Airlines’ entry into Christchurch with a summer service last weekend, the first US carrier to fly scheduled services to the South Island.

Doocey said the flights for tourism were a “welcome addition - not only is Cathay resuming its flights, but [we’re] also seeing the inaugural [United] flight from San Francisco to Christchurch”.

