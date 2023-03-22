Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Catfish Casanovas, fake extortion and blackmail scams on the rise: PI says lonely women vulnerable

John Weekes
By
4 mins to read
Romance scammers are cashing in more than ever before, a cybersecurity agency says. Phishing scams target the naive, and catfishing scams target the lonely. Photo / Herald montage, 123rf

Romance scammers are cashing in more than ever before, a cybersecurity agency says. Phishing scams target the naive, and catfishing scams target the lonely. Photo / Herald montage, 123rf

Lonely people, including wealthy middle-aged women, are increasingly falling for scams, a private investigator says.

Government cybersecurity agency Cert NZ today revealed financial losses reported from scams have leapt to an all-time annual record of

