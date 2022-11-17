Carbon stink: Tim Flannery on why NZ is barking up the wrong trees

The rush to convert farmland to carbon forestry carries serious environmental and economic risks, claims renowned scientist Tim Flannery. By Jane Clifton.

New Zealanders are ordinarily avid for advice about how to do things better than Australia, but world-renowned naturalist Professor Tim Flannery’s advice not to rely on carbon farming is hard to hear.

Returns from exotic forest carbon sinks are rapidly outpacing most other forms of agricultural investment, most acutely for sheep and beef farms, typically by multiple factors. But Flannery wants New Zealanders to remember the catastrophic fires on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, in 2020 and think again. The fires ravaged not only the national park haven for endangered wildlife in the island’s west, but also spread east through mass-planted blue gum forests towards rural settlements.

These carbon forests promised ample financial returns, but were planted with no consideration for their suitability to that environment. “All sorts of promises were made about safety and transportability … There was going to be a port facility so the logs could be removed. It never happened,” Flannery says.

The fires prompted the blue gums to germinate, resulting in a mass invasion of nearby conservation areas and private properties by wildings that threaten to out-compete rare and threatened native species.

The full backstory is a sort of perfect firestorm. Changes in tax treatment made harvesting of a lot of carbon-credit forests uneconomic generally. For publicly listed Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers, a further crisis was their several failed attempts to get permission to build a port so they could start logging. The thwarted owners plan to burn what’s left of the island plantation and return the land to pasture, raising further environmental hackles.

Australia is still debating the causes of the fires and what lessons it should take, and Flannery’s assessment is contested. But, he says, if New Zealanders think our government would have any more success in either preventing such catastrophes here or holding forestry investors – who are often overseas-domiciled – accountable when things go wrong, they should look at the distortions that rapidly emerged in Australia’s carbon-farming market. “And it began with the best of intentions; people did think they were doing the right thing.”

Catastrophic fires on Australia's Kangaroo Island in 2020 spread through mass-planted blue gum forests. Photo / County Fire Service

Tax incentives introduced a couple of decades earlier had created a market that encouraged mass planting, even in places with unsuitable environments such as Kangaroo Island, known for lightning-strike bush fires. People assumed the owners would do all the right things, including harvesting and replanting at the end of the forests’ cycles, but they weren’t able to. Very quickly, the whole activity was about tax-harvesting, not forestry, Flannery says.

The former Australian of the Year, whose global following and multiple scientific qualifications position him alongside Sir David Attenborough as an advocate for the environment, has been in New Zealand promoting permanent indigenous forestry as the best way forward. He concedes it’s neither easy nor a quick fix. It’s not even possible to restore some habitats, with even land once covered with native forest now being inhospitable to its return, partly because the creatures critical to those ecosystems are struggling or extinct. As Australia found with its blue gums, even indigenous trees in the wrong place pose environmental risks.

Short-term focus

Flannery says permanent, regenerating indigenous forestry is the only way to permanently sequester carbon and restore habitat without the concomitant hazards of exotics and monoculture. He has both his own research and a growing body of data from other countries to draw on.

By 2019, close to half of the world’s pledged carbon forests were designated as commercial plantations rather than permanent, suggesting short-term gains via tax were driving the industry rather than durable benefits. A study of all countries’ forestry pledges and outcomes by Edinburgh University and University College London (UCL) that year, published in the journal Nature, found land put aside for natural forests held 40 times more carbon than rotation plantations, and six times more than mixed trees and crops (known as agroforestry).

The study warned that the prevalent strategy of rotation carbon sinks would severely reduce expected carbon uptake, causing climate change targets to be missed. Lead author Simon Lewis, professor of global change science at UCL, termed the practice of relying on rotation forest sinks a scandal, saying the advertised carbon sequestration benefits were severely overstated. “Plantations are much poorer at storing carbon than natural forests. To combat climate change, natural forest restoration is clearly the most effective approach. Well-managed forests can also help to alleviate poverty in low-income regions, as well as conserve biodiversity and support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.” However, economists and other experts question the latter, saying the link between permanent forests and prosperity remains opaque.

Professor Tim Flannery has been in New Zealand promoting permanent indigenous forestry as the best way forward. Photo / Richard McLaren

Hare v tortoise

The catch-22 is that Aesop’s hare – fast-growing pines – is easily monetised, even though it’s the tortoise – slow-to-establish permanent forests – that’s going to win the climate mitigation race.

How to get the tortoise on an equal or better investment footing was a central theme of the O Tātou Ngahere conference in Wellington this month, where Flannery was keynote speaker. Its organiser, regenerative forestry and agriculture campaigner Pure Advantage, aim to reorient New Zealand’s forestry and climate strategy in line with emerging global best-practice, which endorses more tortoise planting and increasing caution with the sprinting hare pine forests. Prominent experts here, including agri-business and food systems professor Keith Woodford, have questioned how native forests can sustain economic activity. Woodford has repeatedly warned that natives are not a paying proposition, saying a dominant strategy of permanent carbon-sink forestry is unlikely to happen without public funding.

One incentive highlighted at O Tātou Ngahere was the greater premium price advantage we could command for our exports if we could show our food is produced from regenerative agroforestry land. Consumers are becoming more aware of land management issues being a critical factor in global warming, and may pay a premium for products produced from sustainably managed environments.

The private sector has, meanwhile, been busy in the credits market space, offering new carbon markets, including for native forestry and methane – but they’re proving problematic. The besetting issue is akin to the old philosophical question about trees falling in forests: if a tree in a pre-existing native forest is sequestering carbon but there’s nobody measuring it, should it make someone a buck? One project, Carbonz, proposes to issue forest owners carbon offsets for their existing sequestration. This has run into controversy because an established principle of the carbon market is that forest owners should earn and sell credits only according to any new sequestration value they’ve added. Critics of newer-styled offset markets say the principle of “additionality” is essential, otherwise no overall progress is made and the market is compromised.

The counter-argument is that anything that encourages landowners to retain and maintain sequestering trees is progress. Given the longer, deeper sequestration of permanent forests over the long term, it is argued, this should become the priority.

Other critics, including existing commercial and carbon forest owners and investors, argue New Zealand already has plenty of permanent native cover: 30 per cent of the country’s total land area, or 10.1 million hectares, according to Ministry for Primary Industries data. They say plenty of marginal land is suited to pines and little else.

Windfall gains

Research for Beef+Lamb New Zealand suggests more than 175,000 hectares of land has been sold for whole-farm conversion to forestry since 2017. Total land conversion will be higher, as it’s hard to quantify partial conversions from sales data. Carbon-only farming made up 39 per cent of farmland area sold for forestry last year, a trend still growing.

It’s not easy for farmers and foresters to accept that this country’s most powerful and lucrative weapon against climate change could end up being more foe than friend. Flannery’s advocacy highlights what is an increasingly aggressive and high-stakes battle between the environment and agriculture. Conversions to pine offer irresistible windfall gains to farmers, some of whom have sold their land to forestry for several multiples of what they bought it for. The returns for carbon farming also outstrip what they get for food, particularly sheep and beef.

Lobby group Pure Advantage is campaigning for more inclusive treatment for native plantings. Photo / Meg Liptrott

Last year, the price of carbon doubled within six months, and it continues to rise. In a recent snapshot of the market, farmers could get $400/ha annually for trees, compared with about $65/ha for meat production.

Accordingly, conversions have accelerated. Projections range from the Climate Change Commission’s estimate of nearly 1.1 million hectares in carbon forestry by 2050 to other economists’ expectations of up to 5.2 million hectares. Beef+Lamb NZ calculates that the substitution of carbon farming for food and fibre will have cost the country $245 million in exports annually, and $775 million cumulatively, from 2017-2022. It says it also depletes regional economies, because carbon forestry creates few permanent jobs compared with sheep and beef.

Newer deals can involve farmers leasing their land for forestry, for the life of a plantation. However, as Flannery warns, the decoupling of the activity’s value from the actual forestry in favour of tax gains brings a temptation for owners to walk away rather than honour their long-term obligations. Liability issues could become complicated. Although New Zealand remains the only country in the world to offer 100 per cent tax deductibility for carbon forestry, there is the proviso that the forest be harvested and replanted when mature – on pain of having to repay all the carbon credits. As liability may fall a decade or more years distant, it’s hard to predict how much compliance there will be with either. By the time the forest is ready for harvest, it may no longer be economic – either to fell the trees or for the succession plantings. Nor might the sums add up for the difficult alternative of restoring the land for another purpose.

Wood for food

Meanwhile, as Woodford has warned, a short-term financial incentive has driven massive land use change toward an activity that may not be economically sustainable in the medium or long term. Parliament is set to pass legislation restricting foreign investment in forestry to address such concerns, but there are also fears legal loopholes will be found.

Leaders of several iwi are crying foul, saying they should be exempt from further restrictions on what they do with Māori-owned land.

There is countervailing concern about exotics’ other downsides, chiefly disruption of biodiversity, erosion and even, in some habitats, the risk of increasing warming by displacing grassland or snowfall that can reflect rather than absorb heat. As Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton pointed out in 2017, climate change itself is continuing to change the “right tree, right place” reckoning. Some trees are newly vulnerable to disease, pests and fire, despite having thrived for hundreds of years in a particular place. He has this month produced a new report highlighting non sequiturs and risks in our reliance on sink plantations and has repeated his earlier warning about climate mitigation strategy: “We can’t plant our way out of this.”

As Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton pointed out in 2017, climate change itself is continuing to change the “right tree, right place” reckoning. Photo / Supplied

Pure Advantage worries the country’s global reputation could be at risk through over-reliance on exotic forestry. Chairman Rob Morrison has said New Zealand will be seen as stuck in a 90s time warp. The lobby group has been campaigning for more inclusive treatment for native plantings, saying while growing numbers of landowners are more than willing to increase planting, the policy settings give them little choice but to use pines. For kānuka and mānuka (the Emissions Trading Scheme reference for native trees), they get credit for about six tonnes’ sequestration a year, whereas pinus radiata generates 20-30 tonnes’ worth, Morrison told interest.co.nz. Pure Advantage says that’s shortsighted and a false economy, because regenerating native forests are still relatively early in the regeneration cycle and will be sequestering carbon for hundreds of years.

Another potential part of the solution — sequestration credits being allowed from smaller-than-plantation foliage, riparian, shelter and other on-farm foliage — is being left in the too-hard basket. Getting credit for trees and bush on their land is at the top of many farmers’ wish lists, especially for sheep and beef producers, who have the fewest ready options for emissions reduction. The Government says a credit system is on the table, but is too administratively complicated, and potentially expensive, to build into the pending new farm-gate emission charging regime it announced last month.

Flannery says his advocacy is intended to help farmers as much as anyone else, as their current climate predicaments and stressors are driving high suicide rates and crushing stress. He says the right mix of planting can give them a “multiple whammy” of clean water, no erosion, greater biodiversity and stabler climate, all of which makes for more productive agriculture.

Call of the wild

It’s just as well Professor Tim Flannery fits the cliché about “needing no introduction”, because to list all his credentials would risk overwhelming his pithy advocacy. Mammologist, palaeontologist and explorer give but a sketch of his career, but he’s best known as a popular demystifier of what’s going wrong with the environment.

One thing he’s not is a cookie-cutter environmentalist, having in the past suggested that allowing Australians to keep some native animals, such as the cat-like quoll, as pets might improve their survival chances. He has also urged more open-minded debate on the farming or hunting of some species – including natives and even whales – if it can be done without endangering their survival. He speculated that giving people a more direct stake in fostering the animals’ health and habitat may give them greater protection in the long term.

More recently, he has posited restoring extinct species using emergent DNA technology, both for the creatures’ own sakes and for the valuable role they once played in maintaining environmental stability. He says there’s a lot of promising work under way to see whether animals such as elephants, the nearest living relative of mammoths, and bison could be adapted to live in habitats their ancestors once roamed.

Tim Flannery has urged more open-minded debate on the farming or hunting of some species – including natives and even whales – if it can be done without endangering their survival. Photo / Peter Marriott

The science is such that it’s far from pie-in-the-sky to foresee the return of once-extinct creatures. For example, he argues, mammoths and mastodons once ensured that what is now barren tundra in large tracts of the northern hemisphere was instead teeming with diverse plants and animals, simply because of the great tusked pachyderms eating and excreting.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if you got the moa back; they’ve been extinct for only 600-700 years. The more recent the extinction, the more chance there is of getting it back.”

Flannery’s optimism may have been piqued by the number of creatures he has found in the wild that either no one knew existed or that everyone had thought extinct. Having identified nearly 20 new or unknown species during his early-career forays into Melanesia, he discovered that the Bulmer’s fruit bat, thought extinct, was still reproducing.

Perhaps most memorably, he discovered an appealing-looking colony of previously unknown marsupials, dingisos (known as tree kangaroos), in Papua New Guinea, along with a new possum species, the Telefomin cuscus. He also identified a new species of long-beaked echidna, a creature that looks at first glance like a spiky, four-legged kiwi.

Since The Future Eaters, a popular eco-history of Australia, became an international bestseller in 1994, Flannery has been a sought-after analyst of both conservation and climate-mitigation strategies.

He was appointed Climate Commissioner for Australia in 2011, but a subsequent government sacked him. He and other disgruntled commissioners then formed the independent Climate Council, which continues to generate evidence-based information, surviving on donations.