Car dealer Armstrong's says there was a privacy breach by an employee at its Christchurch branch. Photo /123rf

National car dealership Armstrong’s has confirmed there has been a privacy breach at one of its Christchurch dealerships after an employee accessed an NZ Transport Agency database for personal reasons.

The issue involved an Armstrong’s employee using the NZTA website Motochek, which enables registered users to access motor vehicle information electronically.

In response to a Herald inquiry, Armstrong’s said: “Armstrong’s and its dealerships take privacy incredibly seriously, and we were disappointed by a recent incident where an employee at one of our Christchurch dealerships accessed ownership name and address details of a vehicle using the Motochek website for non-work purposes, in relation to a personal legal dispute.

“As soon as we became aware of this matter, we took appropriate action, including notifying the NZTA and the Privacy Commissioner as a precaution and reminding staff of their obligations and responsibilities regarding the handling of personal information.”

The company said it had also started a formal process with the employee in question.