Car dealership Armstrong’s confirms NZTA privacy breach at Christchurch branch

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Car dealer Armstrong's says there was a privacy breach by an employee at its Christchurch branch. Photo /123rf

National car dealership Armstrong’s has confirmed there has been a privacy breach at one of its Christchurch dealerships after an employee accessed an NZ Transport Agency database for personal reasons.

The issue involved an Armstrong’s employee using the NZTA website Motochek, which enables registered users to access motor vehicle information electronically.

In response to a Herald inquiry, Armstrong’s said: “Armstrong’s and its dealerships take privacy incredibly seriously, and we were disappointed by a recent incident where an employee at one of our Christchurch dealerships accessed ownership name and address details of a vehicle using the Motochek website for non-work purposes, in relation to a personal legal dispute.

“As soon as we became aware of this matter, we took appropriate action, including notifying the NZTA and the Privacy Commissioner as a precaution and reminding staff of their obligations and responsibilities regarding the handling of personal information.”

The company said it had also started a formal process with the employee in question.

Motochek offers the name, address and date of birth of all current and historic registered persons “without restriction” unless the person has opted out, according to NZTA’s website.

A spokeswoman for the Privacy Commission confirmed it had received notification of the breach.

“We received notification of a privacy breach from Rick Armstrong Motors on September 9. We can’t say much more due to the secrecy provisions, if you want to find out about the breach you’ll need to contact Armstrong’s.”

NZTA spokesman Andy Knackstedt said it was unable to comment on specific complaints.

“NZTA investigates all reports of potential improper access of information held on the Motor Vehicle Register,” he said.

Founded in Christchurch in 1993, Armstrong’s operates 15 dealerships in Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland, selling 16 global automotive brands. It is privately owned by Rick Armstrong.

In July, the Palmerston North District Court sentenced an NZTA employee to 11 months’ home detention for supplying her gang member partner with confidential information from the agency’s database in exchange for methamphetamine.

- Staff Reporter

