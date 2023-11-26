Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Captain’s call: Outlook for travel from face of Flight Centre

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Flight Centre's global managing director Andrew Stark discusses the evolving travel outlook and global travel cost trends. Video / NZ Herald

Tom Walley became the face of Flight Centre as its ‘Captain’ in the depths of the pandemic in April 2021.

The qualified pilot is in adverts all over the world promoting the company, and driving

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business