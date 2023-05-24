Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Capital Markets: Reshaping the financial markets for the next generation

By Tim McCready
4 mins to read
Daniella Bossard. Photo / Supplied

Daniella Bossard. Photo / Supplied

Two emerging leaders in the capital markets speak to the Herald about their careers, the challenges women face in the sector, and what can be done to promote greater diversity and inclusivity.

Daniella Bossard

Daniella

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business