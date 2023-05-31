Lucy Elwood has resigned after three years at the helm of the Cancer Society.

The chief executive of the Cancer Society has resigned during a transformational time for the charity, BusinessDesk reports.

Lucy Elwood started as chief executive of the Cancer Society before the Covid-19 lockdown and amid a major governance review due to be completed in 2025.

She said this month she will hand over the reins to Rachel Hart, who has been chief executive of the society’s Otago/Southland division for the past six years.

BusinessDesk’s financial analysis reveals the federation’s six divisions have net assets and revenues that are not always proportionate with their population base, which could inadvertently lead to the same postcode lottery the society is fighting within the health system.

