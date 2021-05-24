Website of the Year
Premium
Business

Can we build it? NZ's dangerous lack of infrastructure

17 minutes to read
By: Alan Bollard

New Zealand has a $20 billion infrastructure deficit in building or upgrading our pipes, roads, ports, broadband, tunnels and bridges. There are 2400 projects in the pipeline. But can we get them done? By

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.