Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Can China spend its way out of economic crisis?

Financial Times
By Joe Leahy
6 mins to read
China's economy has struggled to rebound from a downturn wrought by zero-Covid controls in 2022 and a property slowdown. Photo / Getty Images

China's economy has struggled to rebound from a downturn wrought by zero-Covid controls in 2022 and a property slowdown. Photo / Getty Images

This month, China’s new finance minister Lan Fo’an told markets what they had been waiting to hear — Beijing would boost budget spending to support a delicate post-pandemic recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

China

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business