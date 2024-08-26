Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Cambodian baker migrants fail to get order to stop BNZ selling Auckland home

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The BNZ became concerned that it made a loan to two migrants who run a bakery business based on false information presented to it. Photo / 123RF

The BNZ became concerned that it made a loan to two migrants who run a bakery business based on false information presented to it. Photo / 123RF

Two immigrants from Cambodia have failed to stop the BNZ from selling their Auckland home after applying to the court for an injunction.

Kimteav Lay and Bau Hoang sought an interim injunction against the bank

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business