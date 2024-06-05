Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Cam Wallace after a year at Qantas: ‘We’re coming back strongly but we’ve got more work to do’

Grant Bradley
By
9 mins to read
Project Sunrise flights will link Australia to London and New York non-stop. Video / Qantas / NZHerald

Cam Wallace has been running Qantas International for 12 months in what has been one of the airline’s most tumultuous times in its 103-year history.

It looked sweet when he started. The former

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business