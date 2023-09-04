Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Calm before the storm? NZ trade data still in the black, for now

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
The export log export trade has suffered after China's property downturn. Photo / File

The export log export trade has suffered after China's property downturn. Photo / File

New Zealand’s terms of trade rose by 0.4 per cent in the June quarter, with export prices proving to be far more resilient than expected.

Market expectations were for a decline in the terms of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business