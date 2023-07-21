Voyager 2023 media awards

Home / Business

Bustanica Emirates’ vertical farm in the desert: How to grow produce where it’s as dry as dust

Grant Bradley
By
8 mins to read
Aaron Moore production manager at Bustanica vertical farm growing salad greens. Photo / Supplied

Outside the massive grey Bustanica building, it’s all heat and dust.

In the desert near Dubai’s second airport, temperatures can top 50C in the emirate where on average there is not much more than 2mm

