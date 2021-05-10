Website of the Year

Business

Businessman Steven Robertson who orchestrated a $10m Ponzi scheme loses final appeal bid to Supreme Court

5 minutes to read
Trader Steven Robertson has failed to have his minimum period of imprisonment quashed. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Sam Hurley
New Zealand Herald business journalist

An Auckland trader behind a $10 million Ponzi scheme has lost a final bid with the Supreme Court to be freed sooner from a prison cell.

Steven Robertson, who once claimed he was "as good

