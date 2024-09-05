Businessman convicted on two corruption charges gets bail - to Australia

Offending related to the first charge happened from 2014 to 2015 and the second charge related to offending from 2015 to 2017.

The offences under the Secret Commissions Act relate to private sector corruption.

Defence counsel Matthew Goodwin said court proceedings involving his client had been happening since 2019.

“He’s here today to face the music.”

One court proceeding was an arbitration matter with a large telecommunications company.

“He remained fully engaged in those proceedings back in 2019,” Goodwin told Justice Simon Moore.

The court heard an arrangement with the Serious Fraud Office meant the man could stay in Australia but when required would come to New Zealand.

“He’s somebody who has at all times maintained his commitment to the court to appear when required.”

Goodwin said bail was sought on a “humanitarian” basis.

“The end point is most likely going to be imprisonment and he’s realistic about that.”

The court heard he owed the Australian Taxation Office more than $80,000.

The man had high blood pressure and had suffered through a depression for some time, Goodwin added.

Crown counsel Simon Mount KC said the Crown acknowledged the humanitarian arguments for bail.

The court heard robust extradition procedures could be activated if the man failed to show up for his next hearing.

The businessman was remanded on bail to a callover on December 4.