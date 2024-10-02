Advertisement
Mood of the Boardroom: CEOs’ latest verdict on the Government – watch live tomorrow

New Zealand's top CEOs give their verdict on Government ministers in this year's Mood of the Boardroom survey. Photo / Mark Mitchell

More than 100 business leaders share their views on the state of the nation in the New Zealand Herald’s annual Mood of the Boardroom survey, which is out tomorrow.

They give their verdict on the performance of political leaders, including Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis. And they reveal the top issues facing the nation, what their biggest concerns are and give their view on political parties’ policies.

The results – printed in a special report – will be available online and in print tomorrow morning, with a presentation streamed live on the Herald website from 7.30am.

Mood of the Boardroom editor Fran O’Sullivan will present key findings from this year’s CEOs survey and summarise “the mood” among chief executives and senior directors as firms navigate through challenging times.

Willis will then debate the results with Labour’s finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds.

This year’s Mood of the Boardroom survey attracted participation from 103 respondents, including leaders of New Zealand’s biggest companies and ranging across agribusiness, banking and finance, manufacturing, aviation and tourism, education, telecommunications, environmental services, energy, insurance, professional services and more.

The survey was in the market from August 30 to September 25.

This is the 22nd edition of Mood of the Boardroom.

The debate between the Finance Minister and their opponent is a feature of the annual launch breakfast. It has featured Finance Ministers such as the late Sir Michael Cullen, Sir Bill English, Steven Joyce and Grant Robertson.

The opponents have included Don Brash, Sir John Key, David Cunliffe, Amy Adams, Paul Goldsmith and Nicola Willis, who is now the current Finance Minister.

Don’t miss this exclusive presentation from 7.30am.

