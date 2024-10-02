New Zealand's top CEOs give their verdict on Government ministers in this year's Mood of the Boardroom survey. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand's top CEOs give their verdict on Government ministers in this year's Mood of the Boardroom survey. Photo / Mark Mitchell

More than 100 business leaders share their views on the state of the nation in the New Zealand Herald’s annual Mood of the Boardroom survey, which is out tomorrow.

They give their verdict on the performance of political leaders, including Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis. And they reveal the top issues facing the nation, what their biggest concerns are and give their view on political parties’ policies.

The results – printed in a special report – will be available online and in print tomorrow morning, with a presentation streamed live on the Herald website from 7.30am.

Mood of the Boardroom editor Fran O’Sullivan will present key findings from this year’s CEOs survey and summarise “the mood” among chief executives and senior directors as firms navigate through challenging times.

Willis will then debate the results with Labour’s finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds.