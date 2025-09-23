Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

Mood of the Boardroom: Port CEO urges action on infrastructure after years of delays

Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Leonard Sampson, chief executive, Port of Tauranga.

Leonard Sampson, chief executive, Port of Tauranga.

As the Port of Tauranga, New Zealand’s biggest port, enters the seventh year of its red tape tussle over critical infrastructure expansion, its chief executive says it’s time the Government’s policy was turned into action.

Leonard Sampson, “enormously frustrated” over the loss of $65 million to $90m in annual freight

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save