Premium
Mood of the Boardroom

Mood of the Boardroom: NZ wine exports face toughest market since 2008, says Indevin boss

Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Chief executives from Foodstuffs, Mainfreight, Mitre10 and Mercury with their hot takes at Mood of the Boardroom 2025. Video / Michael Craig

A vortex of pressures means the $2 billion New Zealand export wine sector isn’t able to boast it’s one of the starry agribusinesses driving economic recovery – but give it two years and the good times should be back, says the country’s biggest wine producer, Indevin.

Chief executive Simon Limmer

