“Households feel that, and because they shop with us four or five times a week, we’re constantly on their minds. Of course, it’s a privilege to have them in store so often, but it also brings accountability,” Quin says.

He says it’s not overstating things to call the current economic situation a crisis, but says that both political and business leaders have historically responded well in such times.

“People communicate really well in a crisis—we innovate, we do things faster than in normal times, people take accountability, and they collaborate.”

While he’s concerned about rising unemployment, particularly in Auckland, and ongoing cost-of-living pressures, he believes one area where long-term positive change is underway—thanks to the coalition government—is education.

Although full progress will take more than one parliamentary term, Quin says new recruits to Foodstuffs are already showing the benefits of recent improvements.

“The gold star I would give this Government is for education, and it can be a big game-changer. I really hope there can be some bipartisan support for the direction and that the momentum carries on.”

“We really do notice when we’ve come through a period of poor education performance, and we’re starting to see the benefits of a renewed focus on the basics.”

While changes to NCEA have had the most public attention, Quin says there are also important systemic shifts underway in professional standards and attitudes.

“There’s a conversation now around teachers being valuable—and that they should be rewarded.”

In countries like Ireland, he notes, education is highly regarded and teachers are held in high esteem.

Beyond education, Quin says the Government also deserves credit for its work in policing and justice, and—less directly relevant to Foodstuffs — on infrastructure.

“I think at the core of the economy, I go back to this: less tinkering, more focus, and faster delivery. The ‘going for growth’ message is right. The agenda needs to be very clear—and it needs to be about value-added services.”

He points to small European countries such as Switzerland, Ireland, and Denmark, where economic plans are sharply defined.

“One thing that strikes you in those countries is that everyone tells you roughly the same story about the plan — it’s clear and focused. That’s what we’re missing - the plan. And how do we collaborate on that plan?”

When it comes to regulation, however, Quin says New Zealand needs a distinct approach, given the country’s size and location.

The supermarket sector is currently under government scrutiny, with structural separation being floated as a way to encourage more competition.

Foodstuffs has engaged with the Government, but no decisions have been made, and uncertainty remains.

“The process is ongoing. I keep stressing, as business we can’t just stamp our feet and demand,” he says.

“We are a player in the game. But the rules of the game and the environment are set by the Government. We need to see more collaboration around that and a bit more trust in our intentions.”

Foodstuffs has operated in New Zealand for more than a century and plans to continue investing locally.

However, global geopolitics continues to affect the business, including sharp increases in grain prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Quin says a small Foodstuffs fish export division has also been hit by tariffs in the United States, and global shipping disruptions continue. He warns that other global food manufacturers affected by US trade policies may pass those costs on to customers worldwide, including here.

But one potential upside is a broader variety of food products may become available to New Zealand consumers as global supply chains shift.

Foodstuffs North Island is an advertising sponsor of the Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom report.