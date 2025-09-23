Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

Mood of the Boardroom: AI key to future of New Zealand infrastructure, says Aurecon CEO

Bill Bennett
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Tracey Ryan, Aurecon CEO

Tracey Ryan, Aurecon CEO

Aurecon chief executive Tracey Ryan is cautiously optimistic about the prospects for the infrastructure sector.

Looking at the big picture, she notes: “The world has changed. It is far more complex. There’s a lot playing out. We’re seeing a lot of disruption coming at us fast and you can get

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save