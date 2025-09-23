Advertisement
Premium
CEOs more upbeat on revenue and profit but hiring plans stay weak - Mood of the Boardroom

Duncan Bridgeman
NZME Business Managing Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Herald NOW: Mood of the boardroom preview. Video / Herald NOW

New Zealand chief executives are becoming gradually more optimistic, with a clear majority expecting higher revenue and profit from their businesses over the next 12 months – an improvement on last year’s sentiment.

But the broader economic environment remains challenging, and business leaders are still hesitant to invest or hire

