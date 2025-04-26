The public have been asked to stay away from Omaha beach after a venemous yellow-bellied sea snake was found alive in the dunes.

A live yellow-bellied sea snake has been found in the sand dunes at the southern end of Omaha Beach, north of Auckland, according to the Department of Conservation.

DOC senior ranger Karl Fisher says he was alerted to the discovery by a member of the public who emailed a photo.

“We have sent one of our rangers to check it out, but in the meantime, we want people and their dogs to stay away from the dunes at the southern end of Omaha beach. We don’t usually see these snakes on land but with the type of weather we’ve been having, it may have been blown ashore.”

Fisher says the yellow-bellied sea snakes are venomous and can be aggressive. They are considered native to New Zealand and are found throughout the Pacific.