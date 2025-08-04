The clock tower at the University of Auckland features on Fletcher Construction's list of significant buildings nationwide. Photo / Dean Purcell
Opinion by Anne Gibson
Anne Gibson, Property Editor for New Zealand's Herald, has been writing about real estate since 1985 and is a skilled and knowledgeable journalist with deep insights into property as well as other businesses.
Fletcher Construction has been called New Zealand’s premier builder.
But could it be sold soon?
From the Chateau Tongariro to state houses, the University of Auckland’s arts block (clock tower) to the Dominion Museum, Dunedin Post Office and Wellington Railway Station, Fletcher Construction Co has been credited with having builtsome of New Zealand’s most significant buildings.
It took two large hardback books by former boss Jack Smith to even tell part of its history:
No Job Too Big: A history of Fletcher Construction, Vol 1: 1909-40
No Job Too Hard: A history of Fletcher Construction, Vol 2, 1940-65.
Higgins, the civil construction company that Fletcher bought in 2016;
Brian Perry Civil, bought by Fletcher in 1986;
Fletcher Construction (major projects) division, part of the original 2001 float on the NZX.
Fletcher Living, the company’s home-building business, is not included in the sale.
Fletcher Living doesn’t come under Fletcher Construction. It is a separate division, headed by the accomplished, experienced Steve Evans, in that role for more than a decade.
On the possible Fletcher Construction sale, CEO and MD Andrew Reding said in July: “Given the quality and strong recent performance of our Construction businesses, and the role they will play in New Zealand’s growing infrastructure pipeline, we were not surprised to receive inbound interest for them, which has motivated us to test whether there are attractive divestment options.
“No decision has been made to sell at this time, and we will carefully consider the value of any options presented from this process before deciding whether to move ahead.”
The business says Fletcher Construction has 3700 staff working across the three brands.
“Since 1909, our people have planned, built, maintained and managed significant national infrastructure for the benefit of communities in New Zealand and the South Pacific. We have safety at our core and invest in innovation for the future,” Fletcher Construction said.
In more recent years, Fletcher Construction had three jobs that caused problems: