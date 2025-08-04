Advertisement
Political changes threaten NZ infrastructure - Richard Harman

By Richard Harman
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

A recent minority report on behalf of Labour and The Greens as part of the Transport Select Committee’s report on a New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) on the Te Tai Tokerau Northern Expressway questioned the project. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Opinion by Richard Harman
Richard Harman is a political commentator and author of the Politik newsletter

THE FACTS

  • The Building Nations conference is being held on August 6 and 7 in Wellington
  • Infometrics analysis shows New Zealand could save between $2 billion and $4.7b each year by reducing infrastructure uncertainty
  • A Draft Infrastructure Plan lays out scenarios for New Zealand’s population reaching nearly eight million by 2050

The problem with large-scale government-procured infrastructure is that elections get in the way.

Over the past 10 years, big projects have been cancelled every time the Government has changed.

The Roads of National Significance was trimmed in 2017; the Auckland light rail was cancelled in 2023 and now,

