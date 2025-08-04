Advertisement
Infrastructure needs skilled workforce to tackle NZ’s skills shortage - David Jenkins

By David Jenkins
If we believe infrastructure exists to serve people, then surely those who serve it deserve to be invested in, writes David Jenkins.

David Jenkins is CEO of the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia (IPWEA)

THE FACTS

  • Infrastructure projects require skilled professionals who plan, manage, and maintain them effectively.
  • There is a critical skills shortage, especially in regional areas, affecting the management of public assets.
  • Investing in training and development for these roles is essential for long-term infrastructure success.

In New Zealand today, we are surrounded by talk of infrastructure deficits and the promise of projects that will shape the country for decades.

Roads, bridges, hospitals, and housing developments are the things we can see and touch. But behind every one of them is something less

