Right now, we have a skills shortage that cuts to the heart of this issue. Local authorities nationwide, especially in regional and rural areas, struggle to recruit and retain the needed professionals. These roles aren’t optional; they are essential. Local authorities are responsible for a vast share of the country’s public assets. It’s also where the rubber hits the road: where planning meets potholes and where grand national strategies turn into everyday decisions about maintenance schedules, renewals, and service delivery.

The Minister of Infrastructure, Hon. Chris Bishop, has called for a 30-year national infrastructure plan, and he’s right to do so. However, any long-term plan is only as strong as its foundation. And that foundation must include a capable, confident and valued workforce. It’s not just a policy issue; it’s a philosophical one. If we believe infrastructure exists to serve people, then surely those who serve it deserve to be invested in. Otherwise, we risk pouring money into the concrete while letting the human scaffolding crumble.

It doesn’t need to be this way. Countries like Canada have shown what’s possible when you put people at the centre of infrastructure planning. Their Municipal Asset Management Programme didn’t just hand out money for new software or data tools — it funded training, peer learning, and knowledge-sharing between councils. They built a culture of capability, resulting in better decision-making, stronger long-term planning, and more resilient services.

David Jenkins, CEO of the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia (IPWEA)

Here in New Zealand, we must stop viewing training and development as an afterthought of public infrastructure. Every infrastructure budget should include funding for building internal capability. That means structured learning, mentorship, and planning for the future workforce. If we want to be ready for the challenges of tomorrow, we need to grow our talent today.

There is also a cultural shift required. Asset management is often misunderstood and seen as back-office record-keeping rather than the strategic discipline it is. In reality, it requires systems thinking, data analysis, communication skills, financial planning, and the ability to weigh risk against service outcomes. When done well, it prevents failure, saves money, and ensures infrastructure delivers real value to communities. Yet too many councils are left without the capacity or the recognition to do it properly.

Philosophically, this is a question of stewardship. Public infrastructure doesn’t belong to governments or agencies. It belongs to the people. And the people who manage it on our behalf should be seen as guardians, not functionaries. They need tools, trust, and time to think beyond the next annual plan. They need to be part of the conversations that matter.

The irony is that many of our problems - deferred maintenance, rising costs, and unexpected failures are not caused by poor intentions. They’re caused by a lack of capability and co-ordination. No one sets out to underinvest in stormwater systems or overlook road degradation. But without skilled people in the right roles, equipped with good information and trusted to make sound decisions, these things happen anyway.

If we genuinely want to leave a legacy and want our grandchildren to inherit infrastructure that is not just still standing but still serving, then we need to invest just as much in people as we do in the pavement. That is the common-sense foundation of any national infrastructure strategy: the right people, in the right roles, doing the right work for the right reasons.

We talk often about building for the future. But we are only halfway there unless we build up the people who make it all possible. Let’s make New Zealand’s infrastructure about more than what we construct. Let’s make it about how we support and empower the people we rely on for our everyday services.

The IPWEA is an advertising sponsor of the Herald’s Agribusiness and Trade report