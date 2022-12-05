Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports
Updated

Dynamic Business: Farmers at forefront of sustainability in a changing world

By Graham Skellern
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
New Global Markets chief executive Judith Swales. Photo / Supplied

New Global Markets chief executive Judith Swales. Photo / Supplied

Dairy giant Fonterra is presently identifying different global markets and new products for its science and innovation strategy to “drive more value from every litre of milk”.

New Global Markets chief executive Judith Swales, who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business Reports

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business Reports