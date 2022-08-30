Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports
Updated

Agribusiness and Trade: Turbulence in global trade

By Stephen Jacobi
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Stephen Jacobi at an ABAC meeting in Vietnam. Photo / Supplied

Stephen Jacobi at an ABAC meeting in Vietnam. Photo / Supplied

Amidst the political topsy turvy of recent weeks came the news that the Government has refreshed its Trade Recovery Strategy. That's good news because, for exporters and the global economy as a whole, it's tough

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business Reports

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business Reports