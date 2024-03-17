The business of fitness can be lucrative if you find a way to scale online. That’s how this Australian father of four became a multi-millionaire. Video / Carson Bluck

The online fitness community is a crowded market but this Australian multimillionaire believes genomics will be the next industry innovation to take off.

Sam Wood sold his online fitness subscription business, 28 by Sam Wood, to Australian firm myDNA in a deal worth $82 million in 2022.

Wood earned A$15m ($16.1m) in the sale and is still involved day-to-day in the business, which is focused on scaling DNA testing, with personalised nutrition and training plans, to his almost 1 million subscribers and more.

“The quest in the online fitness game is how do I continue to evolve a personalisation perspective to improve my customer experience and give myself an edge over my competitors in a very, very fast-growing, crowded space,” Wood told Markets with Madison.

“I really do believe that it’s one of those things that the more you learn about what the insights can tell us, the more you realise it’s got such a place in wellness and, in particular, online wellness.”

He said genomics tests could identify food intolerances and whether someone performed better with or without coffee, or by exercising in the morning or evening, among many other things.

“What we want to do is not only give you the information in layman’s terms but actually put it into your programme.”

