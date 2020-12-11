Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Business Insider: Auckland Airport's boosts a money maker - the $39-$150 domestic concierge

4 minutes to read

Passenger numbers at Auckland Airport's domestic terminal are two-thirds of last year. Photo / Peter Meecham

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

THE INSIDER
THE INSIDER

Stay up-to-date with The Insider, a weekly column featuring what's happening behind the scenes in business.

For just over the headline price of two Jetstar bargain fares to Wellington, Auckland Airport can help domestic travellers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.