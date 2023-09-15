Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Wine industry veteran Sir George Fistonich on starting again with a new brand at 83

Anne Gibson
By
7 mins to read
Villa Maria founder Sir George Fistonich has launched new brands. Photo / Dean Purcell

Villa Maria founder Sir George Fistonich has launched new brands. Photo / Dean Purcell

The man known as the father of New Zealand wine has emerged with three new brands made from Hawke’s Bay and Marlborough grapes on vineyards his family company owns.

Sir George Fistonich, 83, founded Villa

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business