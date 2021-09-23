Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Business Hub: How Bendon's new owners plan to save the iconic brand

8 minutes to read
Lockdowns and closed stores have made this year tough for Bendon Group's new owners. Photo/supplied

Lockdowns and closed stores have made this year tough for Bendon Group's new owners. Photo/supplied

Jane Phare
By:

Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Plagued by multi-million dollar losses and sagging customer loyalty, lingerie chain Bendon Group was facing liquidation before a management buy-out this year. Bendon's co-owner and CEO Anna Johnson talks to Jane Phare about plans to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.