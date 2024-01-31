Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Business confidence rises again but inflation outlook still “too high” - ANZ

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
The construction sector saw the biggest fall in costs expectations. Photo / file

The construction sector saw the biggest fall in costs expectations. Photo / file

Those hoping for clear economic direction from the latest ANZ Business Outlook will be disappointed, with conflicting messages indicating a delicate situation as we head into the new year.

Business confidence rose 4 points to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business