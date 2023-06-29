Business confidence bounce suggests ‘worst’ could be over - ANZ

Sharon Zollner: 'Finding skilled labour continues to be the largest issue for firms.' Photo / File

Business confidence jumped 13 points in June, to hit its highest level since November 2021, according to the ANZ Business Outlook.

It showed a broad lift across sectors, from historically low levels but remained in negative territory (net -18)

Firms’ expectations for their own activity rose 8 points to positive territory (net +3).

“Times remain very uncertain for businesses, and pressure on profitability from high costs and in some cases, lower turnover, persists. But there are positives too – firms appear to have taken heart from the RBNZ calling a halt to hikes,” said ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner.

Increasingly widespread expectations that the housing market has found a floor appeared to offer “glimmers of hope” for the residential construction sector, she said.

Finding labour had clearly become easier as the number of migrant workers arriving surged alleviating a significant source of stress for businesses.

“Of course, capping any upside is the fact the RBNZ is wanting to see subdued demand for a period,” she said.

“But for now, cautious optimism appears to be emerging that the worst could be [in the] past – but it’s conditional on those inflation indicators continuing to fall.”

Headline inflation and pricing indicators continued to ease. Inflation expectations had the steepest downward trend but were still extremely elevated.

The fall in the net proportion of firms expecting higher costs was particularly marked, Zollner said.

Firms’ views of their own selling prices in three months’ time were slightly lower versus last month (at 2.8 per cent).

“Encouragingly, a general downtrend continues to be evident in firms’ expected costs in three months’ time relative to today. The data imply that on average, firms continue to expect margin compression, given costs are expected to lift more than prices,” she said.

“Reported past wage settlements ticked slightly lower with an increase in the services sector offset by falls elsewhere and continue to trend lower in a broad-based fashion.”

Wage growth is a key driver of the persistence of non-tradable inflation.

“Overall, firms are anticipating they will raise wages by considerably less in the next 12 months than they did in the last,” Zollner said.

“Finding skilled labour continues to be the largest issue for firms, but it is not the extreme outlier it was a year ago.”

Problems related directly to inflation – wage and non-wage costs – continued to rate highly.

Interest rates also increased as a concern. But low turnover remained well down the list.

“Amongst firms intending to invest more, skilled labour shortages and the domestic economic outlook remain the key drivers, but it’s notable that labour costs have become more important than capacity considerations,” Zollner said.

“Amongst firms intending to cut their investment, the biggest factor by far is the domestic economic outlook, but interest rates are now second.”

Firms also reported that shipping disruptions continued to ease.

