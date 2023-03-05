Building activity levels drop for first time since pandemic lockdowns

Building activity volume levels came off the boil lately in the first drop since the pandemic stopped all but essential construction work two years ago.
Stats NZ’s value of building work put in place showed volumes down 1.6 per cent from the September to the December quarters.
That’s partly due to new house consents dropping but sector inflation running at double digits has also been mentioned.
