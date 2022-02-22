Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Builder ordered to repay developer $512,000 in Auckland townhouse construction dispute

4 minutes to read
Developer v builder: the parties are in dispute at this townhouse site. Photo / Alex Burton

Anne Gibson
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

A dispute over a $1.3 million construction contract to build three new Auckland townhouses has resulted in the builder having to repay more than half a million dollars to the developer.

The Building Disputes Tribunal

