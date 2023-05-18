Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Budget 2023: S&P fires warning shot, ‘headroom’ for credit rating could erode

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson will need to be on top of his game to land one of the most difficult Budget balancing acts New Zealand has seen for years. Join us live from 2pm for the delivery of Budget 2023 with expert analysis and commentary. Video / NZ Herald

Ratings agency S&P Global said a “somewhat expansionary” Budget could further weaken New Zealand’s external accounts, and erode headroom for its sovereign ratings.

S&P analyst Martin Foo said recession risks and reconstruction costs from Cyclone

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business