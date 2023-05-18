New Zealand Government bond yields spiked higher after the Treasury outlined a bond tender programme at the top end of expectations which the market may struggle to digest.

The Treasury increased its forecast bond tender programme to $34 billion, up from a December fiscal update forecast of $30 billion.

The forecast programmes for 2024/25, 2025/26, and 2026/27 have all been increased, by $2b, $10b and $4b respectively.

Short-term borrowings (Treasury bills) and Euro-commercial paper at the end of 2022/23 are forecast to be $4.5b.

At the end of each of the remaining fiscal years, short-term borrowings are forecast to be $9 billion.

In total, the programme has increased from the half-year update by $20 billion to $148 billion over the five-year forecast period to 2027.

ANZ market strategist David Croy said markets were struggling with the “raw size” of forecast issuance.

“It’s a significant increase in the amount of bonds to be issued over the coming fiscal years, and that’s even with expansion of the Treasury Bill and ECB programme for short term funding,” Croy said.

“Those numbers beat all expectations and so the market is having some real trouble digesting the news and bond yields are up significantly,’ he said.

Longer dated bonds were hard hit, with 10 years rising by 11.5 basis points to 4.31 per cent.

In bonds, prices work inversely to yields.

“The market is on edge here,” Croy said.

“It’s still trying to find a level and it might take a couple of days,” he said.

“The market is certainly going to have some digestion issues here.”

Westpac senior markets strategist Imre Speizer said the market’s reaction to the higher issuance was developing.

“In interest rates, it’s developing - up a few basis points - but it’s still in motion,” he said.

The New Zealand dollar gained ground, trading at US62.6c from SU62.56c.

