Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Bruce Cotterill: While politicians fiddle, the big questions go unanswered

By Bruce Cotterill
8 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has been scrambling to take Labour back to the centre, writes Bruce Cotterill. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has been scrambling to take Labour back to the centre, writes Bruce Cotterill. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

It’s amazing how, after years of inaction, this Government is passing legislation like there’s no tomorrow. Workers in health and education have finally had pay offers they can agree to. Both Three (or 10)

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business