Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Bruce Cotterill: Too much working from home isn’t working

By Bruce Cotterill
8 mins to read
For every story about improved productivity as a result of remote working, there is at least one other about productivity levels subsiding. Photo / 123RF

For every story about improved productivity as a result of remote working, there is at least one other about productivity levels subsiding. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Last week’s Weekend Herald published a short article that highlighted the extent to which we are still grappling with life after Covid-19.

The headline read, “Students win fight not to attend uni in person”.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business