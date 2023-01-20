Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Bruce Cotterill: Rugby World Cup, an election - it’s a year of two games

By Bruce Cotterill
9 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon. This year the election could be even more exciting than the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Paul Taylor

National leader Christopher Luxon. This year the election could be even more exciting than the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Paul Taylor

OPINION:

With a challenging year behind us, we have hit 2023 carrying something of a hangover from the past 12 months.

The new year is still young, but past and present challenges have already claimed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business